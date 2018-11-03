Confusion swirls over Zim crude oil discovery

CONFUSION swirled yesterday around claims that Zimbabwe had discovered crude oil a day after President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a Press briefing announcing exploration of the product would be done in Muzarabani.
BY RICHARD CHIDZA
While media reports interpreted Mnangagwa’s statement to mean confirmation that there were deposits of oil in the country, the Australian company behind the exploration, Invictus Energy, yesterday sought to play down the claims.
“At no time did President Mnangagwa state that an oil discovery had been made in Zimbabwe, but that the exploration activity being undertaken by Invictus had positive indications and that an exploration well would be drilled to confirm the potential of the Muzarabani prospect,” Invictus Energy said.
While the company’s management attended the Press conference in Harare on Thursday, they did not comment on the issue.
But yesterday, the Australian firm said a discovery could only be confirmed after drilling.
“The company wishes to reiterate that an oil or gas discovery has not been made and the prospective resource estimate for the Muzarabani prospect relates to undiscovered accumulations, which have both a risk of discovery and a risk of development,” the company said.
“Although the Cahora Bassa Basin possesses all the elements for a working petroleum system, a discovery can only be confirmed through drilling of an exploration well.”
Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba said there was no discord between the Zimbabwean leader and the Australian company.
“Far from discordance, what we are getting from the company is a measured statement which we fully understand. As a matter of fact, the minister will issue a statement because we have realised there is already confusion,” Charamba said.
“This in business terms is called a cautionary statement. They, Invictus Energy, don’t want the market to beat the Press conference, the minister (of Mines, Winston Chitando) said what has been analysed is data accumulated over time by Mobil Oil and could not be interpreted at the time. We now want to link the data to what we will see from drilling that we said will happen in 2020.”
KG
Comment…Ndovimba azvisi zvedhiziri paChinhoyi zve. Tinganyarirepi zvekare.
bob
dezhavhuu
Anonymous
Comment…EDiot, what do you expect from him?
NACIDO RICO
Zanu chi party che varoyi, mhondi ne mbavha. Zanu thieves looted all Chiadzwa diamonds living the locals poorer. Now there is oil in Muzarabani, the locals wont benefit from the oil. Zanu politicians am sure are the only mortals who were created to enjoy the country’s riches. MY PRAYERS ARE FOR GOD, TO AFFLICT ALL ZANU PPLE WITH INCURABLE STRANGE AILMENTS. MWARI ITAI KUTI MA POLITICIANS ESE E ZANU AFE ACHIRWADZIWA. ASAWANE PEACE MU LIFE YAVO.
Edmore sibanda
IMWI MUCHADYA SADZA RINE JECHA!
Yohwe
I don’t envy your post Charamba.
Your Name (required):Special Black
God does not accept such prayers. I think you should now concentrate on mending cracks in your MDCA Mentally Deranged Children and Arsonist. Stop calling our President EDiot so that we call each other good names.
Sean Madzimure.
Imi ma Reporters ndimi musinganyore zvakanaka, statement iri kutaurwa ne Invictus Energy Austrelia ndizvo zvakataurwa na ED. Confusion iri papi apa?
NACIDO RICO
The word was supposed to be: LEAVING.
NACIDO RICO
It should be: LEAVING.
patriot55
the oil is there i know the area sometimes some wells you cant drink the water because it taste oily.you can also see oil colored water.its all a mater of time to get the oil