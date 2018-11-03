Chigowe chastises Mangwiro

DYNAMOS coach Lloyd Chigowe has taken a dig at Taurai Mangwiro, accusing the Triangle coach of being disrespectful in the aftermath of the latter’s nasty comments about the quality of players at the Harare giants.

BY HENRY MHARA

In his post-match comments following his team’s 2-1 victory over Dynamos in the Chibuku Super Cup semi-final on Sunday, Mangwiro branded the current crop of DeMbare players a circus, who didn’t deserve to be playing for the big club.

But Chigowe, who has masterminded the revival of his team following a dismal season, did not take kindly to the comments.

Speaking ahead of the two teams’ league clash at Rufaro Stadium tomorrow, Chigowe said Mangwiro’s remarks were regrettable.

“I can only say that talk is cheap, and for a respectable member of the coaching fraternity, I think he must hold his horses,” Chigowe said.

Mangwiro’s candid assessment came after he watched his side dominate Dynamos in the first half, and raced to an early two-goal lead, before the Harare giants pulled one back just before the half-time whistle.

Chigowe observed that Triangle’s win was aided more by mistakes made by DeMbare players.

“We handed them a result due to mistakes. While you guys (media), say that Triangle beat us technically and tactically, my own analysis is that we gave them the result,” Chigowe said.

“Overall, we came back into the game, and were it not for the linesman having been hit by a missile, probably we could have gotten an equaliser and the script could have been different. But that stoppage affected our momentum, and allowed the Triangle coach to reorganise his troops and they managed to absorb the pressure.”

Before the defeat in the Chibuku Super Cup semis, Dynamos had won three league matches on the bounce, in a run that saw them pulling away from the relegation zone.

They now need three points from their remaining three matches, starting with the Triangle match, to guarantee their safety.

But Mangwiro felt that DeMbare’s good run, achieved with wins against Caps United, Black Rhinos and Herentals, was a fluke.

“People should not fool themselves into believing that suddenly, they are a good team. The games that they have won, they have been winning in Harare against Harare opposition,” the Triangle mentor said.

“To be honest with you, the reality on the ground, this is a team driven more by the fans than the talent that they possess. That’s the truth of the matter, but what I am seeing at times, it’s some circus, to be honest with you.

“It’s not an insult to my other colleagues, you have seen the good work that they have done, but if I look at the players that Dynamos have in their pool and I want to incorporate them into my team at Triangle, maybe one or two will make the starting team.”

Chigowe will have to overcome a turbulent week in his camp, which saw four senior players — Marshall Machazane, Obey Mwerahari, Kingstone Nkhatha and Peace Makaha — being suspended for allegedly leading a player protest over delay in payment of winning bonuses.

Also out is striker Quality Kangadze, who is injured, while Ocean Mushure and Denver Mukamba are absent without leave.

Kuda Kumwala returns to the fold after missing the team’s last three matches, and he is expected to lead the Dynamos line in the absence of Kangadze and Nkhatha.