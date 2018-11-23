Chamisa, Mwonzora square off

THE MDC leadership will today square off at the national council meeting where a faction linked to party leader Nelson Chamisa is reportedly trying to embarrass secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora, who is allegedly plotting to challenge him for the presidency at the upcoming congress.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

Mwonzora has denied that he is eyeing the post in several interviews with NewsDay.

On the other hand, Chamisa’s supporters are actively ring-fencing his position, fearing that Mwonzora could challenge him and want his wings clipped before the congress.

According to sources, Mwonzora will be charged with indiscipline and undermining the party leadership with hope of recalling him from Senate and subsequently weakening him. However, according to insiders, there is likely going to be strong opposition to the Mwonzora push as some members say it would not be strategic, particularly at a time when the party needs unity of purpose.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said they could discuss the issue of discipline at today’s national council, but said it will be the prerogative of the chairperson to zero down on the national leadership, if at all there is a case against them.

“The issues of discipline in a big party as ours are always a standing order item. Specifics of the item will depend on the reports of various organs that are tasked with dealing with discipline, particularly the national chairperson’s office,” Mafume said.

According to sources, Mwonzora’s accusers were working on a constitutional clause that says the national council has the power to remove any member if there was secondment from a two-thirds majority.

“The standing committee will hint on his disciplinary action and will resolve to take the matter to the national council. Already there is a crack team in the national council that will second the motion and will anonymously agree to deal with Mwonzora. Those people are there and they are known,” a standing committee member who refused to be named, said.

“They want to remove him as soon as possible and replace him with Giles Mutsekwa. To them, it will be a done deal and he will not resurrect at congress. However, the main problem is that Mwonzora himself seems to be playing to the gallery and there are many people sent to ensure that he is caught offside.

“He must at least stop mobilising at the moment because surely those people want him out. However, this will not be good for the party at all and a number of level-headed people will try to stop it. The only problem is that the environment at Harvest House (Morgan Tsvangirai House) doesn’t have room for that.”

Mwonzora and vice-president Elias Mudzuri are accused of undermining the party leadership by going to apologise to Chief Justice Luke Malaba who was jeered by opposition MPs.