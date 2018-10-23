Zamar nominated for gospel award

TOP gospel artiste Takesure Zamar Ncube has been nominated for the Best of Africa gong at the annual Crown Gospel Awards set for Durban in South Africa on November 25.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Zamar will tussle it out with Tshepo Lesole from Botswana, Godwin Omighale and Ayo Solanke, both from Nigeria, in the category.

The musician — popularly known as Minister Takesure — said he was happy and humbled by the recognition.

“I am very happy about the recognition. It’s my first time to be nominated for these awards, and the nomination itself by such a reputable organisation makes one to feel joyous and grateful to God and to all gospel music listeners,” he said.

“I am grateful to all the fans that made me who I am today. They are the ones who listen to the music, so the award nomination is theirs. I would also like to thank my family and friends who have been pushing me to become the artiste I am today.”

Zamar is optimistic that he will bring the award home.

“I am contesting against very good musicians who are competitively good. It’s an honour to be put in the same group with them , and by God’s grace, I believe I am a winner. My music is at the place where I would say it’s still rising. I am gaining new territories, not just in Zimbabwe, but many nations are calling,” he said.

The musician, who was recently in Malawi, England and Botswana, said he was looking forward to more shows both in the country and in the southern African region. The Beitbridge-born musician is known for hit songs Sorry, Kuzobalungela, Ibhaibhili Ke?, Unotapirirwa, Taura Neni and Mtwene.