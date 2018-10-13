Top beautician slams makeup shaming

WHILE brows on fleek and slayed faces have become the trend for most make up enthusiasts on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat, makeup shaming has also been on the up.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Renowned beautician and winner of the Australian 2017 Female Entrepreneur of the Year at the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards has called on those that had pulled out knives for women who love make-up to stop their campaign.

Ruby Lyn, who offers beauty and make-up tips on her popular Facebook page — Kugeza Nerunako naRuby Lyn — where she commands a 20 000-strong following, said attacking someone’s choice to wear make-up was distressing.

“Makeup shaming is sadly a real thing and some men and women are finding pleasure in doing so. Being shamed for wearing makeup is an extremely hurtful way to break down someone’s self-worth,” she said.

“Makeup shaming is bullying, which usually highlights insecurities or unhappiness in one’s own life. I believe that women must be allowed to have the freedom to decide what to do with their faces, without being judged.”

Ruby Lyn said makeup played a crucial role in many women’s lives — something she said bullies did not understand.

“We do not only use makeup to change the way we look and hide any imperfections. Makeup gives us so much confidence, is fun and therapeutic,” she said.

“Makeup is an art that can empower us and transform us into pretty much anything we want. We are entitled to use it in whatever way we see fit, without having to deal with anyone else’s opinion.”

The beautician said women who wear makeup did not do it to deceive men about their real look because only dull men will fall for the trick that a woman was born with red or bright pink lips and gold or green eyelids.

“If you are a man that criticises women and their makeup, stop it right now because you have no idea of why we wear it but be rest assured, we are not wearing it, to impress you and if you like wearing a bit of makeup or you do not wear any at all… let’s unite and say no because everyone is free to do what they want, that is a fact,” Ruby Lyn said.

The beautician offers a range of makeup products, including mineral powder foundation, 3D fibre mascara and liquid lipsticks through her beauty line called Ruby Lyn Artistry.