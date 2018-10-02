Ncube fires Zimra board

FINANCE minister Mthuli Ncube yesterday fired the Willia Bonyongwe-chaired Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) board to mark “the start of reforms the government is implementing to get its finances under control”.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Ncube announced the dissolution of the board while presenting government’s new fiscal measures meant to enhance revenue collection.

He said Zimra executives would, in the meantime, be reporting directly to Treasury until after the appointment of a new board.

“In order to enhance governance at Zimra, I, hereby, terminate the term of the current board with immediate effect. I have proposed names of new board members, which are currently being cleared,” he said.

“Zimra senior management will be reporting directly to Treasury. I take this opportunity to thank the outgoing board members for the services rendered. Zimra senior management is, hereby, directed to cease all recruitment of new personnel within Zimra until a new board is in place. This is to allow the new board to have input into critical appointments.”

The dismissal came after Zimra reportedly failed to collect over $4,2 billion from defaulting companies in the private sector as of March 2018, crippling government efforts to fund public sector programmes.

Finance and Economic Development ministry secretary George Guvamatanga said the Zimra board had overstayed its tenure.

“The board’s term had already ended and an application for extension of the board’s term had been denied by the government,” Guvamatanga said.

The outgoing Bonyongwe-led board was appointed in 2015 by former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa.

Some of the board members were vice-chairperson Percy Toriro, Arnold Chidhakwa, Nation Madongorere, Sarudzai Njerere, Nompumelelo Mellyora Abu-Basutu, Moffat Nyoni and Betty Katiyo.