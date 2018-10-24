‘Lack of resources compromising education’

The Primary and Secondary Education ministry has admitted that lack of funds and other resources has compromised the quality of education offered in the country.

BY KUDZAI MUCHENJEKWA

Addressing the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Primary And Secondary Education yesterday, outgoing secretary in the ministry, Sylvia Utete-Masango said the teacher-to-pupil ratio at most schools was going as high as 1:60.

“We can then not expect quality education because it becomes difficult for the teacher to handle such a class,” Utete-Masango said.

She said the ministry was negotiating with the Finance ministry and the Public Service Commission to address the anomaly.

The Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga-chaired committee had invited the ministry and various other stakeholders to come and give their input on the priority areas which would need attention in the forthcoming 2019 National Budget.

Utete-Masango said colleges and universities were producing around 7 000 trained teachers which industry cannot absorb due to limited resources.

“It is not that we do not have qualified teachers, but it is actually the resources that cannot allow us to engage the teachers as per teacher-pupil ratio,” she said.