Dynamos rise. . . as Machazane scores controversial winner

A LATE goal by Dynamos captain Marshall Machazane sparked controversy after he appeared to use both hands to score the winner in a tempestuous Castle Lager Premiership tie against army side Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium yesterday.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

With the two teams deadlocked 1-1 in two minutes of added time, the Glamour Boys won a corner kick and with supporters already on their feet willing and cheering on their team in anticipation of the insurance goal, substitute Emmanuel Mandiranga swung the ball across goal and Machazane appeared to use his hands to bundle the ball into the nets.

The goal torched wild celebrations among Dynamos fans, while Black Rhinos players protested fiercely, but referee Josiah Masimira, after consultations with the near side assistant, allowed the goal to stand.

This didn’t go down well with the soldiers who remonstrated with the referee. Captain Wonder Kapinda threatened to physically attack Masimira and had to be restrained by his coach Herbert Maruwa with the help of police.

The Black Rhinos executive also stormed into the pitch and Masimira had to be escorted off the pitch by the police.

Earlier on, Black Rhinos forward Allan Gahadzikwa also had a penalty appeal waved away by the referee on 32 minutes after he had been shoved away in a tussle by Dynamos defender Tatenda Muringani.

Dynamos had raced into the lead through a beautiful strike by Valentine Kadonzvo on 24 minutes. Kudzanai Dhemere cut the ball into the penalty area and Kingstone Nkhatha shielded it before setting up Kuda Kumwala who initially lost balance before recovering quickly to set up Kadonzvo who responded with a rasping low shot that beat goalkeeper Ashley Reyners.

However, after the goal Black Rhinos showed a lot of determination with Kapinda coming close on 30 minutes with a low shot which however went just wide.

After 57 minutes, Dynamos could have doubled their lead through Nkatha whose shot under challenge from Black Rhinos defence was saved by the keeper.

Kadonzvo also came close on 66 minutes bursting from near the centre circle, threading his way past a couple of defenders but directed his effort wide.

But Black Rhinos’ Tapiwa Sibanda levelled matters on 80 minutes with a brilliant free kick from inside the penalty arc. Maruwa blamed the match officials for the loss and said they would lodge a complaint with the PSL.

“It was a god game from the boys, but someone just ended up deciding the game. So, I can’t comment on that one but I am very sad. Sometimes these are things you can’t control, but it’s very sad and I don’t know where we are going with our football in Zimbabwe. If someone can get away with this, I don’t normally complain to the referee, but the way he scored (Machazane). He used two hands to score. If someone just ignores maybe for the sake that it is a big club, then we are not going anywhere. After the match I was trying to protect him and telling him what he did was not good. I was trying to stop my boys from attacking him. We did very well, we controlled the game from the word go. We managed to get a goal, we defended well and in the second half we changed formation and managed to get a goal. It happened last week when we played Harare City, they won a free kick, seconds away they blew the whistle and today again it was time up. A corner kick they let Dynamos play the ball,” he fumed.

Dynamos interim coach Lloyd Chigowe was happy with the victory. “I think it reflects the character of the team at this current moment. They are willing to fight till the end. They could have been satisfied with a point but at the death we threw all our players forward into the box and we got the winner. That is a sign of character indeed especially this time when we are in murky waters. From where I was seated, I think he (Machazane) bundled the ball across the line. Probably Rhinos saw it differently. I cannot comment and I thought it was from the referee to decide.

“I would not know the controversy around the Caps United game, we scored two beautiful goals. I did not see any hitches in that game. Probably in this one some people would want to complain, but usually when you concede late on in the game, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

“Coming into this match with a depicted squad and having to make do and also introducing a youngster like Tatenda Muringani, who has not tasted Premier League football for over the past two seasons and you still manage to play against a tricky Rhinos side. They are no push overs and they have been doing very well. I think this side if we work well with these boys and get the combinations right we can match anyone in the league,” he enthused.

Teams:

Dynamos: S Chinani, T Muringani, P Makaha (B Amidu, 46’), G Saunyama, M Machazane, M Mukumba, K Dhemere, B Moyo, K Nkhatha, K Kumwala (T Macheke, 46’), V Kadonzvo (E Mandiranga, 75’)

Black Rhinos: A Reyners, E Chigiji, M Mukiwa(S Jimu, 75’), T Sibanda, A Mbara, M Mambare (V Mhandu, 46’), W Kapinda, T Javaranda, A Gahadzikwa (H Chimutimunzeve, 46’), W Taderera, D Mudadi