AMHVoices: Seeking healthcare in other countries should be a thing of the past

THE story on Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s treatment in South Africa refers. The nation wishes the VP a speedy recovery. The air-lifting of ailing VIPs to foreign hospitals has, however, become a costly national embarrassment. Proceeds from the 2% transaction tax must be used to revamp NatPharm and all central, general, provincial and district hospitals. By the end of 2019, these airlifts to South Africa, India and the Far East for healthcare services should be a thing of the past.

By M Anoyera,Our Reader

Accordingly, the Health and Child Care ministry should have a budget of US$1,2 billion in the fiscal year 2019, with top hospitals like Parirenyatwa, Mpilo Central and Harare Central having solid allocations of US$25 million on average.

Salaries, too, for consultants, nurses and other healthcare staff need at least to equate to half the South African equivalent, that means a physician or a surgeon should be paid a salary of US$3 000 to US$5 000, depending on their experience.