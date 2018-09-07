Mzansi stars headline Jacaranda festival

TOP South African award-winning music outfit Mi Casa and pop legend Yvonne Chaka Chaka are set to headline this year’s edition of the Jacaranda Music Festival pencilled for October 6 at Hellenic Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Festival director Walter Wanyanya told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that preparations for the festival were underway.

He promised fans a galore of entertainment at the concert, which promises to be an explosive event likely to attract significant regional interest.

“The Jacaranda Music Festival seeks to bring different genres on one stage, creating a vibrant environment for music lovers in Zimbabwe to enjoy good live music. We are here purely because of the rhythm and the beat of music,” he said.

Wanyanya said advance tickets to the event would go on sale next week, pegged at $10.

Mi Casa, a house band, and Chaka Chaka, known as the “Princess of Africa”, will share the stage with music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and internationally-acclaimed and award-winning Afro-fusion group, Mokoomba.

The globe-trotting Mokoomba and the grandee of music, Tuku, have continued to raise the country’s flag high on the international circuit.

Their efforts have not gone unnoticed as Mokoomba joined Tuku as inductees in the Afro-pop Hall of Fame when Afropop Worldwide celebrated its 30th anniversary early this year.

The group’s compositions are in Zimbabwean indigenous languages like Tonga, Shona, Ndebele and English, specialising in musical genres like reggae, funk and soukous, which all fall under the umbrella term, African pop music.

Mi Casa, which is made up of Dr Duda, J Something, and Mo-T, has attracted a global audience with its signature sound, while Chaka Chaka is an old war horse with an impeccable track record in music over the last two-decades.

Off the stage, Chaka Chaka is an internationally-recognised humanitarian and the United Nations Millennium Development Goals envoy for Africa.

She is also the goodwill ambassador for Roll Back Malaria Partnership.