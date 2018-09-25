Manyowa launch attracts Dr Tumi

TRENDING gospel songbird Janet Manyowa said her forthcoming album launch — featuring renowned South African worship minister Doctor Tumi — was also a way of creating value in a market hugely starved of gospel concerts.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The album, Grateful, is Manyowa’s second after King of Glory.

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style ahead of the album launch scheduled for October 13 at Celebration Church in Harare, Manyowa said other prominent South African artistes Ntokozo Mbambo and Nqubeko Mbatha would also appear as guest performers as she seeks to give her fans variety.

“There are not too many gospel concerts on the music calendar, so this is more than an album launch. It is catering for everybody who enjoys gospel music as we are all about creating value and diversity for our fans and gospel lovers,” she said.

Manyowa said expectations among her fans were high, as she has not released an album in the last three years and bringing in the South African trio in one haul was a major feat.

“We have not released an album in the past three years, hence the expectation and anticipation,” Manyowa said through her husband-cum-manager.

“The songs carried on the album are a unique blend and this is the first time these three will be in the country at the same time, which is an honour for us.”

The musician, who has this year made noise with the release of two of her singles, Tinomutenda Nei? and Muchengeti, which feature gospel veteran singer Shingisai Suluma, said she was privileged that her music had been well-received.

Produced by Andrew Baird of Orangotang, the album carries 11 tracks, including Zadzisa, Tinomutenda Nei? and Muchengeti.

The songbird hinted on a surprise collaboration on the album, which will be unveiled at the launch.

Local artistes, including Bonnie Deuschle, Pastor G, Tembalami, Shower Power, Call to Worship and Celebration Choir, will also perform at the launch.

Tickets to the launch are going for $5 (Standard), $10 (Standard Plus), $20 (VIP) and $50 (Golden Circle) and are available at Wordwide Distribution Celebration Church in Borrowdale, Dusk Home Stores Avondale and Borrowdale, Innovative Technologies, Eastgate and Crystal Gates Bookshop at Westgate Mall, all in Harare.