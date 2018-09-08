Indi’s Miss World Zim boot camp experience

THE nation will tonight crown a new beauty queen when the incumbent Miss World Zimbabwe (MWZ) Chiedza Mhosva steps down at the pageant grand finale.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Fourteen of the country’s most beautiful girls — based in Zimbabwe and those from the Diaspora — will saunter on the ramp in the biggest test of their modelling careers.

The aspirants went through the pre-judging, which is one of the criteria that is used to determine the winner as the process carries a substantial amount of marks that will be tallied with the ones of the final night.

The grand finale will be held under the theme Embracing a Woman as a Symbol of Beauty at Orchids Garden in Domboshava, Harare.

The pageant’s executive grooming, deportment and choreographer Tafadzwa Tandi-Chingono, popularly known as Hilary Indi in entertainment circles, said he witnessed some of the girls go through an amazing transformation as they prepared for the final night.

“It has been a very lengthy Miss World Zimbabwe boot camp journey as you have to work with each person individually and make sure their posture is correct and every aspect that is necessary to be on the ramp is on point. This really takes time as you don’t do it collectively, but you have to work on an individual at a time,” he said.

“There has been a lot of aspects that the models were taught during their stay in the boot camp that will definitely help them transform their lives in future even off the ramp.

They were taken through the aspect of stage etiquette, stage presence and presentation, the element of grace and elegance and how to launch when they work like a model should be.”

Indi said watching some of the girls leave as they were booted out of camp for various reasons were heart-breaking moments he would not want to relive.

“Of course it’s competition, but to see one or two people going home you say to yourself I wish I had more time for them for perfection, but at the end you feel happy to have imparted something in their lives such that what you have taught them, they will definitely use them to their advantage,” he said.

Meanwhile, the pageant spokesperson Tendai Chirau said South Africa-based prominent Zimbabwean designer Spero Villioti has been confirmed as the costume designer and Big Time Strategic Group has returned as part of the pageant partners.

Apart from modelling, four top international artistes are billed to provide entertainment alongside Zimbabwe’s finest at the pageant’s finale.

Tickets for the black tie event that will be beamed live on the ZBCtv are pegged at $300 per head and a table of 10 is selling for $3 000.