Miss World Zim unveils pageant finalists

MISS Zimbabwe Trust (MTZ) will tonight unveil the 14 finalists vying for this year’s crown at the Miss World Zimbabwe sashing ceremony at the trust’s office in Eastlea, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The finalists who survived evictions in the boot camp, where eight girls were eliminated, are set to battle for the coveted crown at the pageant’s grand finale to be held under the theme Embracing A Woman As A Symbol of Beauty on September 8 at Orchids Garden in Domboshava, Harare.

MTZ Miss Zimbabwe Trust’s administrator Lorraine Chawanda said preparations for the pageant’s grand finale were going according to script.

“We are happy with the progress for our national beauty queen search as tomorrow (tonight), we will be unveiling our 14 finalists who have survived from the boot camp which saw some being eliminated after several tasks and others (being ousted) on disciplinary grounds,” she said.

“After the sashing ceremony, boot camp continues until the final day, which is September 8, and we are not going to be eliminating anymore unless there is need to, only in connection with disciplinary issues, but if there are no hiccups, we are going with the 14 finalists.”

The models, drawn locally and internationally, are being groomed by grooming coach Robert Munjoma from Capacity Building Initiative in line with the boot camp programme together with choreographer, grooming and deportment coach Tafadzwa “Hilary Indi” Tandi-Chingono.

Meanwhile, South Africa-based prominent Zimbabwean designer Spero Villioti has been confirmed as the costume designer and Big Time Strategic Group has returned as part of the pageant partners.

Apart from modelling, four top international artistes are billed to provide entertainment alongside Zimbabwe’s finest at the pageant’s finale.