Latest: We have results and I won- Chamisa

With the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) due to announce the results of the presdiential race at 10 p.m tonight, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has reiterated that according to this party’s collation of results, he has won the popular vote.
BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA
Although he could not reveal details of the results citing the Electoral Act, Chamisa said he was waiting for Zec to make its official announcement and verify if it tallies with the information they have.
Chamisa made the statement while visiting Parirenyatwa Hospital to see relatives of the deceased and the injured people who were shot by the army on Wednesday during the protests that rocked Harare.
The protests were against alleged attempts by Zec to manipulate the electoral results and things turned nasty when authorities unleashed the army on the unarmed people.
Soldiers could be seen opening fire at fleeing crowds, resulting in the death of six people and several injuries, as accurately reported by NewsDay yesterday.
Meanwhile police besieged the Morgan Tsvangirai House, where the MDC Alliance is headquartered, in search of weapons.
After failing to find the weapons, the police rounded up 16 people who were housed at the bvuilding and took them to Harare Central Police Station for interrogation.
eliasha
ZVIROTO NO WONDER WHY THE SOCIAL WAS AWASH WITH YOUR PICTURES DRESSED IN THE FAMOUS REPETENCE JERSEY POPULARAZED BY KUDZAI CHIPANGA
Moe
Why urikuti zviroto? Did you tally up all the V11 forms? Any person with a calculator can add up all the numbers from all polling stations. With technology why are they announcing Maramba Pfungwe before Harare? Why take days? Hamunyare trying to force yorselves pavanhu vakurambai? Rape case. Coup plotters.
eliasha
anyone in full control of his fuculties would know that this young guy was thoroughly roasted in the just ended polls and it does not need a calculate to conclude that its a shame to be fighting from the corner of a loser, join now the winners and not tomorrow.
Gianluca
Outright, this chamisa guy is saying!
mukovhe wa tshilidzi
nero waakutokonya. kuri kuda power chete? uri mbudzi chaiyo i used to respect you but no more. how can you rule with a parly 70% not from your party? in fact uri mbiti mbudzi iri nani inodyiwa nyama.
munyaradzi
do not under estimate the power of the presidency, that 70% can shift loyalty at a click…and don t forget they did not win because of mnangagwa or zanu , but on their own popularity..
mukovhe wa tshilidzi
yah vakagona vakakuti mhepo tiri ku alite mission. uri willy willy kana harmattan chaiyo
Tanaka Honest
You won’t be my president! Never
peter
Why use Never ??
KG
Comment…Zvinoda RUDO. Jehovah, itayi kuti Tidanane.
eliasha
