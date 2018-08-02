Latest: We have results and I won- Chamisa

With the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) due to announce the results of the presdiential race at 10 p.m tonight, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has reiterated that according to this party’s collation of results, he has won the popular vote.

BY TAPIWA ZIVIRA

Although he could not reveal details of the results citing the Electoral Act, Chamisa said he was waiting for Zec to make its official announcement and verify if it tallies with the information they have.

Chamisa made the statement while visiting Parirenyatwa Hospital to see relatives of the deceased and the injured people who were shot by the army on Wednesday during the protests that rocked Harare.

The protests were against alleged attempts by Zec to manipulate the electoral results and things turned nasty when authorities unleashed the army on the unarmed people.

Soldiers could be seen opening fire at fleeing crowds, resulting in the death of six people and several injuries, as accurately reported by NewsDay yesterday.

Meanwhile police besieged the Morgan Tsvangirai House, where the MDC Alliance is headquartered, in search of weapons.

After failing to find the weapons, the police rounded up 16 people who were housed at the bvuilding and took them to Harare Central Police Station for interrogation.