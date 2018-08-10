Glad to be back home: Denver

BAD boy Denver Mukamba is delighted to be back at Dynamos after an eventful loan spell at city rivals Caps United and has revealed a burning determination to revive his career, as well as sprucing his tattered image.

BY HENRY MHARA

The hugely talented but equally naughty midfielder was grudgingly readmitted back to the Harare giants last month after his loan deal at United had been cut short over his errant behaviour and truancy.

It took the intervention of the club’s executive to convince coach Lloyd Mutasa to accept Mukamba back into the team, as the pair’s relationship had broken down irretrievably after the latter’s misdemeanours at the end of last term.

He was one of the four players that were registered by Dynamos in the just-closed transfer window, together with strikers Kingston Nkhatha, Munashe Kaseke and the returning Brett Amidu, signings that seek to revive the team’s faltering season.

Speaking after the team’s training session in Harare yesterday, Mukamba said he was thankful and, at the same time, delighted that he had been given another chance, and would not want to waste it this time.

“I’m very happy to be back, my heart has always been blue,” he said.

“I want to achieve a lot of things with Dynamos. Where we are on the log standings is not pleasing. As a big club, we should be up there, so we are now fighting to finish in the top three or somewhere there.”

Dynamos currently sit on 13th position on the log standings with 22 points, just three above Nichrut who occupy the relegation cut-off point.

With the former champions inactive this weekend after their blockbuster clash against Highlanders was postponed, they could find themselves deep in the relegation zone at the end of the weekend matches.

The previous few months have seen Mukamba attracting a lot of controversy, from getting banned from Dynamos for failing to turn up for training, and subsequently shipped to bitter rivals Caps United, to being chased away at United who also failed to tame the players’ errant behaviour.

This is a case of a player who has just refused to repent, but Mukamba has refused the tag and to be judged over his past sins.

“I came back to play football, to work for the team and I want to achieve a lot of things, and make progress in my life through this sport,” he said.

“I don’t want to say a lot of things in the media, I will do most of my talking on the field of play. I made a lot of mistakes, but I’m only human.”

On his relationship with Mutasa, Mukamba said: “I don’t have a problem with coach Lloyd, our relationship is good. Our relationship has always been good since we have known each other. He is the one who discovered me, so I can’t say we have a problem really.”

He also gave an opinion of some of the new arrivals to the team, and believes they are the link that the team was missing.

“Nkhatha is very experienced and that could prove invaluable for the team. Amidu is also a young promising player, and then you include me in there, the combination is massive,” Mukamba said.

Never short of confidence, Mukamba is disappointed their match against Highlanders has been postponed one again.

“It’s too bad our match against Highlanders has been postponed, we will have to wait for yet another week. But we will play that match, and I cant just wait. I’m ready for the big match and we are hopeful of winning down there in Bulawayo,” he said.