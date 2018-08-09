Chamisa lawyers under siege

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s lawyers yesterday claimed they were under siege from suspected State security agents, who were trailing them in a bid to instil fear and scuttle their plans to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s recent victory.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
Chamisa’s chief lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, told journalists in Harare that his team of lawyers had been subjected to nocturnal visits from suspected State security agents since last Monday when they rejected the “fake results” announced by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), confirming Mnangagwa as winner of the presidential race.
“There are, however, attempts to harass our team. I am harassed, my team is harassed. I wish to let those who are involved in the harassment to know that we are unperturbed. We do not fear them, we are not intimidated, we do not fear people who fear us,” he said.
Mpofu vowed his team would not be distracted from pursuing the matter at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) as they seek to overturn Mnangagwa’s election victory.
“We also are not afraid of ensuring that the backbone of our democracy, namely the electoral process, is given full effect.
“This is something we are prepared to do and if it means addressing the ConCourt while wearing prison garb, we are happy to do so. If it means addressing the ConCourt while on death beds, we are happy to do so. If it means addressing the Constitutional Court with half our limbs, we are happy and ready to do so.”
Mpofu added that the security agents stormed the party headquarters last week in a bid to “steal” the evidence the opposition had gathered to prove that the polls were rigged in favour of the ruling Zanu PF party.
“You will also notice that there has been an attempt to destroy our evidence. Too late guys, you should have done that before the elections. The evidence is secure and there is nothing that is going to happen.
“You will also notice that there are some warrants that purport to deal with matters of violence and yet, when you look at those papers, they talk about computers. What kind of computer would be used in the commission of acts of violence and aggression? You can see the intention is to access the data that we have.”
Chamisa’s team, which includes local and foreign lawyers, believes the tailgating, harassment and panic buttons pressed by the security agents point to the fact that they were aware of the manipulation of the vote.
“Those desperate attempts speak to the fact that there is something that these people want to hide. It’s that something that they want to hide that we are going to fully expose, so many people are going to be embarrassed,” Mpofu said.
But Zanu PF has dismissed Chamisa’s election rigging claims and dared him take the matter to court if he had evidence.
The ruling party has already started preparations for Mnangagwa’s inauguration on Sunday in case Chamisa fails to file his court challenge by tomorrow.
But Mpofu insisted the situation was under control and they were ready for the challenge.
“The anti-rigging mechanisms have taken effect and have assisted us greatly in showing where things went wrong. They have assisted us in establishing that there was mammoth theft and fraud. The theft is both gross and crass and for that reason and taking into account that Zimbabweans are entitled to a proper election, the results announced and declaration made by Zec are going to be challenged.
“The evidence that we have amassed is so clear, it’s so convincing. We are happy with it, but this being a matter of processes and legal procedures, we are going to place all that evidence before the courts.”
Chamisa’s lawyers said they would seek to discredit figures released by Zec through subjecting them to a mathematical test to prove that they do not add up.
They will also move further to query gaps reflected at polling stations where votes amassed were more than registered voters.
“The evidence derives from source documents and from Zec’s own figures, which in our view are grossly made up [and] mathematically fail to tally. Apart from that, we also have our secret weapon, which we are going to unleash through this court challenge and you are going to see it,” Mpofu said.
A report released by Zimbabwe Elections Support Network shows that at more than 2% of polling stations, the figures of votes cast are above those of registered voters.
Handei Tione
Thabani, enda kuCourt wakanyarara
PAPA
If evidence is there just present in court. No need to keep telling the courts that you have a secret weapon. If its there then just present it. No need to be like people doing college politics
Anonymous
true
The Way Forward
Brave words by Mr Mpofu, For now, the fate of our democracy, the peace of our nation and the prospects for the future healing and recovery of our land lies in the hands of our judicial system. Let the facts and evidence speak for themselves; never mind any hounds baying at the doors of the ConCourt. Good tactic too, to loudly proclaim the strength of your case, Mr Mpofu; because any obstruction or denial of your day in court now will be as good as an admission of guilt by the perpetrators. May all the media keep the light shining brightly on our situation, to protect the lives of all involved and their families.
Samuel
Don’t lie. You are not brave. Biti said he would die for blaaa blaaa blaaa but was the first to run away and the brave six died 1 August nxaaa
cloud
Braver than you Samuel
Farai Johnson Nhire
This so called lawyer is an amazing useless chap who seems so good at bluffing achingoda kudya mari yachamisa mahara. Thabani once told us that he had organised a power transition mechanism with the army that would see Nelson going to state house soon after elections. What happened then to the power transition arrangement? Nelson, watchout, urikurohwa beg rako mahara naThabani Pasina chinobuda uku wakabva kurohwa beg zvekare nemaporofita enhema. Wake up Nelson!
Silvester Matambo
Why waste time holding these ridiculous pressers, just go to court and legitimatise ED Victory, ED Pfeeeeee
Anonymous
It is ludicrous and quite perplexing why a whole Team of supposedly learned Advocates and Lawyers would fall on each trying to catch a bit of lime light at the expense of Nero ( who by the way is fast sinking into oblivion by virtue of his childish tantrums that are synonymous with his lot) who are grandstanding instead of just filing with the courts. Charamba was right. One gets a feeling these theatrics depict a gross void in these wannabe politicians seeking for sympathy relevance and a shot at 5mins of fame.
Silvester Matambo
Why waste time holding these ridiculous pressers, just go to court and legitimatise ED Victory, ED Pfeeeeee
Silvester Matambo
Just go to Court, ED Pfeeeeeeee
ED Pfeeeeee
Just go to Court. ED Pfeeeeeeee
NACIDO RICO
Zanu is a party of MURDERERS, CROOKS AND LIARS.
THE TRUTH MUST COME OUT.
Marume
Just go to Court
NACIDO RICO
Its bag not beg.
Eyes Open
You can always tell how near to the bone a story has cut by the number of trolls and disinformation agents that get busy lambasting it. Entertaining but also quiet helpful in identifying their pressure points.
Muammar
Is Thabani a lawyer or a politician? Just present your evidence b4 a court of law man kwete kungoita noise sana biti vaizviti vane mabhora ivo vari vakadzi.
Sagitarr
Thanks for informing the public that murderers are on the prowl Mpofu. Some of us who felt our votes were stolen are waiting for the Con Court and your evidence. They have killed 7 and there is still more than 500 000 of us in Harare alone. Hendeyi ku court.
Can those who “won” start their celebrations? What’s the hold up? Too much blood to drink or you vampires need more eh?