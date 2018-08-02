Blow for Dynamos

DYNAMOS new recruit Kingston Nkhatha is doubtful to play a part on Sunday when the Glamour Boys face off with rivals Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Barbourfields as he is yet to receive clearance from his former club in South Africa.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The veteran forward is a free agent after his contract was not renewed by Super Sport United.

He decided to join Dynamos and is one of the three players who have been registered by the Harare giants during the second transfer window which closed on Tuesday.

The other players that have been roped in to strengthen the struggling side are Brett Amidu whom they acquired from FC Platinum on a loan deal.

They also registered Denver Mukamba who returned after a rather eventful short stint with Caps United where he was on loan.

Former United States-based striker Munashe Kaseke is another new arrival.

While the other new signings have their papers in order and are expected to make their debut this weekend when the season resumes after a week break, Nkhatha who started training with the team yesterday, might have to wait a bit longer before he could don the famous blue and white jersey.

Team manager Richard Chihoro said they were still waiting for the player’s clearance from his former club.

“While the decision to field him is the prerogative of the coaches, he is unlikely to play a part because we are still waiting for his clearance. It depends on how fast his papers will be processed,” said Chihoro.

If the papers fail to get through in time, it would be a huge blow for the Dynamos family, who are desperate for a lethal striker to invigorate their campaign after a dismal first half of the campaign.

Coach Lloyd Mutasa has blamed the lack of firepower for the dismal so far, and would be desperate to have the big striker available for the clash, against one of the club’s main rivals.

The former champions are uncharacteristically hovering just above the drop zone and currently sit on 13th place on the log standings with 22 points, just three points above Nichrut who occupy the last relegation slot.

They believe they are a club that should be fighting for honours at the top, but at this stage they are a massive 24 points behind log leaders FC Platinum.

However, with these acquisitions, they have been emboldened and freshened up, which has given them renewed hope as they seek to finish in a strong position.

Mutasa has vowed to give it a fight in the second half of the season where they target to collect the most points.

Since the midseason break, his team has drawn twice against Chicken Inn and Shabanie Mine before losing 1-0 to Ngezi Platinum.

With Highlanders still hopeful of winning the biggest accolade in domestic football, sparks are certain to fly.

The Bulawayo giants sit on fourth place with 35 points after 20 matches.

After a spate of dreadful results which saw them falling to Bulawayo Chiefs, Platinum and Black Rhinos, Bosso responded by beating Herentals and Triangle in their last two matches.

Madinda Ndlovu and his men see the match against Dynamos as another opportunity to reignite their season.

While it looks like a fight for scraps for the traditional giants, it is likely to be fought in the true spirit of a big battle, albeit in their different ambitions.

DeMbare want a strong finish that can lay the platform for a good start next term, but Ndlovu knows that completing a double over their main rivals, could be ranked high up there when the season’s achievements boxes are ticked at the end of the year.

Fixtures:

Saturday: Harare City v Mutare City (Rufaro), Chapungu United v Bulawayo Chiefs (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Platinum (Barbourfields), Yadah v Herentals, (NSS)ZPC Kariba v Triangle United (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Caps United v Triangle (NSS) Highlanders v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Chicken Inn, (Maglas) Ngezi Platinum v Nichrut (Baobab)