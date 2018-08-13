13 perish in Kadoma accident

THIRTEEN people died on the spot and several others were injured when a commuter omnibus they were travelling in collided with a Chawasarira bus at the 152km peg, just outside Kadoma along the Harare-Bulawayo Road yesterday.

BY NUNURAI JENA

All the 13 passengers aboard the commuter omnibus, including the crew, died on the spot.

Twenty-two passengers on the conventional bus were injured in the accident.

Mashonaland West police spokesperson Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara confirmed the accident, but referred questions to national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba.

“Yes, I can confirm the Kadoma accident, but you can get more information on the statistics from police spokesperson [Senior Assistant Inspector] Charity Charamba,” Mabgweazara said.

Efforts to contact Charamba were fruitless as her phone went unanswered, while her subordinate Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also referred questions to his boss.

Kadoma General Hospital medical superintendent Frankson Masiye said one of the seriously injured people had since been referred to Harare Central Hospital.

“Yes, 13 people died on the spot and one was seriously injured and was referred to Harare (Central) Hospital.

We attended to 31 people and 30 have since been discharged, but one was seriously injured,” he said.

The Kadoma accident is the third mishap in Mashonaland West in a fortnight following a shaft collapse at Eldorado Mine, where 11 artisanal miners were buried alive.

The province experienced another horrific accident early this week when six people were killed and two others injured following an explosion at the Grain Marketing Board’s Lions Den depot near Chinhoyi.