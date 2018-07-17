Rowdy ‘Zanu PF activist’ nabbed

POLICE in Harare have arrested one of the six suspected rowdy Zanu PF activists appearing on a video clip circulating on social media making threatening statements before discharging a gunshot.

BY STAFF REPORTER

One of the suspects in the video clip uploaded on social media over the weekend is donning a Zanu PF campaign T-shirt emblazoned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s face.

The six are seemingly high on drugs.

This comes as tension is reportedly rising among political parties contesting in the July 30 election as the poll date draws near.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba said such behaviour was deplorable.

She said people must heed Mnangagwa’s call to maintain a peaceful environment during the election period.

“This type of criminal behaviour will surely be dealt with in accordance with the law. The process of identifying the criminals with a view to arrest them for drug abuse and discharging a firearm in a public place is already underway,” Charamba said.

“They are also abusing the campaign regalia of His Excellency, Cde ED Mnangagwa.

“We want to warn the public against wanton behaviour that may compromise the peaceful environment ahead of elections. The full wrath of the law will certainly take its course,” Charamba said.