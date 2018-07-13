Men force woman into bestiality with dogs

Police in Marondera are investigating a case in which two men allegedly forced a 40-year-old woman to be intimate with their dogs in a bushy area.

BY Jairos Saunyama

The woman has since been taken to a hospital for examination.

Mashonaland East province acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed receiving the report, saying investigations were in progress.

“I can confirm receiving the report on the case. However, we are still carrying out investigations to establish what really transpired,” he said.

According to police, the victim from Wenimbi area in Marondera is a suspected mental patient.

It is reported that on July 10, the complainant was alone in the bush gathering firewood when two men with two dogs approached her. It is alleged the suspects then grabbed the woman and undressed her.

The suspects then pushed the complainant to the ground before one of them assisted a dog to be intimate with her while the other suspect pinned her to the ground.

It is reported that after the heinous act, the suspects fled before the complainant rushed home to alert her mother.

She was accompanied to Marondera Rural Police Station to file a report.