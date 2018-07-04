Chimene’s daughter rendered homeless

FORMER Manicaland Provincial Affairs minister Mandiitawepi Chimene’s daughter Ellen Zimondi is now “homeless” after the government allegedly dispossessed her of a fraudulently owned plot in Mutare.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

This was revealed before a Mutare magistrate on Monday during the trial of Zimondi, who is facing charges of impersonating Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement minister Perrance Shiri to fraudulently acquire farmland which she later sold to unsuspecting would-be farmers.

Investigating officer, Brighton Mukwate told the court that there were fears that Zimondi might escape to Mozambique where her mother is reportedly holed up.

“We fear that if she is given bail, she might also go to Mozambique where her mother is holed up. We believe that her husband (Pethwell Kanjanda) also escaped to Mozambique through illegal points,” he said.

“Her official residence she gave us (Plot 1 Sub-division B of Eastlands in Mutare) has since been repossessed by the government after fraudulently acquiring it. This means she is homeless.”

Mukwate said more victims were coming forward with complaints.

Zimondi, who was represented by lawyer, Victor Chinzamba, denied the all

egations.

According to the State on January 1 this year, Zimondi reportedly connived with Kanjanda and called a Lands ministry official identified as Clifford Mukoyi purporting to be Shiri.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Mukoyi allocated pieces of land to Albert Magura, Gloria Shasha and Amos Mwayi among others.

The duo later approached Magura, claiming to have been sent by Shiri to collect payment for the 1 000 hectares he had been allocated. Magura lost $10 300 cash and five head of cattle.