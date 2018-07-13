Byo Central residents disturbed by vote soliciting

BULAWAYO Central residents said they are living in fear of Zanu PF victimisation if the party’s candidate Mlungisi Moyo, who has been soliciting votes through mobile phone messages, loses the July 30 polls.

BY SILAS NKALA

The residents said they were worried that the candidate had access to their mobile numbers.

One of the messages sent from Moyo’s mobile to a resident read in part: “Greetings fellow resident. My name is Cde.

Mlungisi Moyo and I wish to represent you in the House of Assembly in Bulawayo Central constituency. Over and above pledging servant leadership I present my manifesto which is split into three parts: Legislative Role: Making laws for governance of our country (on subjects enumerated in the Union list and the residuary subjects)…”

Moyo urged residents to be the brand ambassadors and forward his message to as many of their friends in the constituency.

When some residents asked him where he got their numbers, he first said he was given by his friend.

A resident in the constituency said he felt exposed and was concerned that the aspiring legislators had access to his number.

“I truly feel threatened by this because I don’t know how he got hold of my details and if he doesn’t know where I live, why target me for his campaign? How does he know I am in Bulawayo in the first place, and in his constituency, for that matter?” a resident who spoke on condition of anonymity queried.

“My line is relatively new and very few people know that number so how did he get hold of it? I am living in fear now because I don’t know what else he has on me.”