Breaking: Langton ‘School boy’ Tinago dies

Zimbabwean three-time Commonwealth champion Langton ‘School boy’ Tinago has died.
He died at his house in Ascot in Gweru on Tuesday morning.
Tinago born 28 September 1949 to 17 July 2018 was a professional super feather, lightweight, light welterweight, welterweight boxer who was active in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
He won the Zimbabwe lightweight title, Zimbabwe welterweight title, Commonwealth lightweight title, and Commonwealth super featherweight title, and was a challenger for the Commonwealth light welterweight title against Billy Famous.
