AMHLiveTV: Election situation room

#AMHconversations brings you election updates as they happen with candidates, political and economic analysts, renowned journalists with incisive, robust analysis and debates.
Updates by Tinotenda Samukange,Online
Watch us live on:
#amhconversations brings you elections as they happen with candidates, political and economic analysts, renowned journalists with incisive, robust analysis and debates.
Geplaatst door NewsDay-Zimbabwe op Maandag 30 juli 2018
#Zimbabwe which #candidate are you #voting for today? #amhconversations #AMHElectionpoll #Elections #takingzimforward
#Zimbabwe which #candidate are you #voting for today? #amhconversations #amhelectionpoll #elections #takingzimforward
— NewsDay (@NewsDayZimbabwe) July 30, 2018
#amhconversations brings you elections as they happen with candidates, political and economic analysts, renowned journalists with incisive, robust analysis and debates.
Geplaatst door NewsDay-Zimbabwe op Maandag 30 juli 2018
#ZimDecides2018 in pictures
#amhconversations brings you elections as they happen with candidates, political and economic analysts, renowned journalists with incisive, robust analysis and debates.
Geplaatst door NewsDay-Zimbabwe op Maandag 30 juli 2018
Pictures by Watson Ufumeli and Shepherd Tozvireva
Stay up to date with #ZimElectionsZW
Observer too
Why is that polling stations are painting different fingers? In this article, the forefinger is painted. At our polling station, they were checking and painting the pinky finger.
blaz venyu
sure ,Observer too , even the inl isnt indelible too