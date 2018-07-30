#AMHLiveTV: Election situation room

- July 30, 2018

#AMHconversations brings you election updates as they happen with candidates, political and economic analysts, renowned journalists with incisive, robust analysis and debates.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange,Online

AMH Election Situation Room

#Zimbabwe which #candidate are you #voting for today? #amhconversations #AMHElectionpoll #Elections #takingzimforward

 

@Tawanda Chimhini talks about voter education, ZEC didn’t do enough in this regard and there should be active citizen engagement with electoral issues #amhconversations #ZimbabweDecides2018

 

AMH Election Situation Room

#ZimDecides2018 in pictures

AMH Election Situation Room

Pictures by Watson Ufumeli and Shepherd Tozvireva

An unidentified woman prays near Mbare poling station
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa arrives at kuwadzana 2 primary school were he casted his vote in the morning pic watson ofumeli

  1. Observer too

    Why is that polling stations are painting different fingers? In this article, the forefinger is painted. At our polling station, they were checking and painting the pinky finger.

  2. blaz venyu

    sure ,Observer too , even the inl isnt indelible too

