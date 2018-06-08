Unki Mine rescues Shurugwi villagers

SHURUGWI-BASED platinum miner, Unki Mine, has injected over $120 000 towards the construction of Ruchanyu Clinic in the Tongogara area as part of its corporate social responsibility programmes.

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

Construction of the $120 000 clinic brings relief to thousands of villagers who used to walk long distances to seek medical attention at Mapanzure in Zvishavane or Marishongwe rural health centre in Shurugwi.

Speaking at the commissioning of the clinic last week, Midlands Provincial Affairs minister, Owen Ncube, said:

“The commissioning of Ruchanyu Clinic is going to alleviate the various challenges, which are faced by locals such as walking long distance in order to access health service, delays in seeking medical attention, defaulting on medical reviews and supply, home deliveries putting at risk the lives of both mother and child.”

He said the government was going to support the clinic by providing health personnel and urged other corporates to emulate Unki Mine in empowering people from the mining town.

Unki Mine board chairman, James Maposa said his company was committed to uplifting the lives of people surrounding them.

Maposa urged the community to maintain the standards at the health facility to ensure it benefits future generations.

The project was initiated in 2016 by Tongogara Rural District Council and the local community, but stalled due to financial constraints.