Mugabe could be offside on diamonds

In response to Zim will not recover missing $15bn diamonds revenue: Parly Mgobhozi Wezintabeni says: Is it possible that Zimbabwe could produce $15 billion worth of diamonds yet the entire global diamond sales amounted to $14bn in 2017?

Lest I be misunderstood, I don’t dispute theft of diamonds, but that figure is highly-distorted. A thorough audit should have been undertaken, instead of being carried away by former President Robert Mugabe’s unsubstantiated accusations, which were driven by factional agenda than anything else.

If he cared enough for the economic welfare of the country, the moment he received that information he should had ordered a thorough audit surrounding the production and sales of diamonds in the Chiadzwa and Marange Diamond Fields.

In fact, it’s likely that he was part of the diamond looters. Where did his wife former First Lady Grace Mugabe get the money to buy numerous immovable properties abroad?