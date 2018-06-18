Masvingo hunts for 195 school heads

THE Primary and Secondary Education ministry has started head-hunting for school heads to fill the 195 vacant posts in Masvingo province.

Masvingo Mirror

The ministry’s spokesperson, Patrick Zumbo confirmed the development last week, saying the process was being led by the Public Service Commission’s human resources department and provincial education director, Zedius Chitiga.

Chitiga disclosed that the posts have been vacant for more than 10 years while some of the schools never had heads since they were established. The vacancies are due to failure by the ministry to replace heads in time because one has to be a deputy in order to be appointed a headmaster. There are very few schools with deputy heads, especially secondary schools because they have less than 600 pupils which is the threshold for, such a post according to Government policy. For primary schools there should only be 281 pupils for the school to have a deputy head.

The interviews are being conducted at the district’s Better Schools Programme Zimbabwe centres.

Although Chitiga would not give figures, it is understood that the ministry is hunting for 78 primary school heads and 117 heads for secondary schools.

Of the vacant posts, primary schools in Bikita require 15 heads, Chiredzi (9), Chivi (12), Gutu (17), Masvingo (13), Mwenezi (2) and Zaka (6).

For secondary schools, there are 12 vacancies for Bikita, 11 for Chiredzi; 29 for Gutu; 18 for Masvingo; 15 for Mwenezi and 19 for Zaka.

Sources said 29 of the applications received for primary school posts are from Bikita, 14 from Chiredzi, 44 from Chivi, 35 from Gutu, 27 from Masvingo District, 9 from Mwenezi, 41 from Zaka and 33 from other provinces.

In the secondary schools category, six of the applicants are from Bikita, five from Chiredzi, 12 from Chivi, seven from Gutu, eight from Masvingo district, 13 from Zaka and 10 from other provinces.