I will only serve one term: Chamisa

MDC Alliance leader, Nelson Chamisa yesterday said if elected to power next month, he will only serve one term and pass on the baton.

BY Jairos Saunyama

“It is possible for us to change this economy, do not give me five years, in just three years, I will be announcing my retirement and it is you who will be forcing me, saying please hang in there, because life will be enjoyable,” he told thousands of party supporters at Mahusekwa Growth Point on the fourth leg of his campaign mission in Mashonaland East province.

Chamisa accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of mortgaging the country’s resources for political gain through his “Zimbabwe is open for business” mantra.

He said Mnangagwa was wary of the challenge posed by the united opposition, hence, his decision to “sell the country” by exposing its resources to criminals.

“You heard my brother, Mnangagwa say Zimbabwe is open for business, I said my brother, do not use unnecessary English statements, you will sell this country in broad daylight. He is on the brink of selling this country. You cannot open business to everyone, you attract enemies. The mantra should be Zimbabwe is best for business, or safe for business,” Chamisa said.

He said MDC Alliance will not be hoodwinked into participating in flawed elections, hence, their demand for electoral reforms ahead of the polls.

“We are not going to allow rigging this time, we are closely monitoring the situation. There are no elections without reforms,” Chamisa said.