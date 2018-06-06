Latest Pictures: Zanu PF youths march

Body of murder victim weighed down by stones in Zambezi
KKKK buses from out of Harare. After all what solidarity? Is ED under any form of attack or people are simply demanding free and fair elections. Abolishment of over 1500 new unaccounted for polling stations mysteriously created by ZEC, disbanding of military units in ZEC , refusal by ZEC to release an audited voters roll. There is no attack on ED here. Mipengo iyi
mc dee
shaaaaaaame
ho
Kushaya ruzivo kwakaipa. Fellow Zimbabwean youths why are we degrading ourselves like this?There no need to gather and waste precious time when the President declared free and fair elections. This is a sign that Zimbabwe youths are desperately looking for employment. I am happy that these same people now singing for peace have reformed. The ice cream man left the place empty handed they failed to buy one ice cream but the singing was very loud and faded because of hunger. Rural people need to be educated about their freedom to vote. No one was coming from Harare according to sources in Harare.