Zuze blames executive

DYNAMOS coach Biggie Zuze (pictured) has set himself on a collision course with the club’s bosses after he launched a scathing attack on the management over its failure to take care of the players’ welfare.

BY HENRY MHARA

His rant came following the team’s mauling at the hands of champions FC Platinum on Sunday.

The Harare giants were outclassed by the brilliant Zvishavane side, with reigning Soccer Star Rodwell Chinyengetere scoring a brace in the 2-0 win.

Zuze’s men played second fiddle for the duration of the match, and would be grateful that the visitors slowed down their tempo in the second half.

After taking over the reins from fired Lloyd Mutasa, Zuze promised to win all the team’s remaining matches and started off promisingly with a 1-0 victory away to Bulawayo Chiefs.

However, he was brought down to earth by an excellent FC Platinum side, whose stellar performance even received a standing ovation and wild applause from the home supporters.

After the humiliation on and off the field, the former Monomotapa coach admitted that his side had been second best, but pointed out that FC Platinum’s success was a result of their huge investments into their players.

He publicly criticised his own club’s management for failing to take care of the players’ welfare, which he said was the main reason for the team’s poor performances this season.

“You can see the way the Platinums have invested into their players. They can be able to attract very good players because they are investing in them. But for us, we have a big problem which needs everyone in the family of Dynamos to come and give support wherever is needed because that is where we are failing. We are not investing into the players,” Zuze said.

“FC Platinum have quality players in every department, good and motivated players. And for us, we have youngsters who are still learning, and I feel we need a good utility player in the squad who can give the youngsters the motivation because we are lacking somewhere, somehow there.”

Asked if his statement meant that the team lacks quality players to compete with the league pacesetters, Zuze responded: “I cannot say that because these guys did well last season, sometimes struggling here and there. But its that kind of (financial) motivation that lifts the team, which I feel is needed to boost our youngsters.

“From last season, the club still owes the players some money, and now to motivate them is difficult because they start to think about last year when they won the most games in the league, but they were not paid some monies for that.”

Dynamos chairman Keni Mubaiwa or his secretary-general Webster Marechera could not be reached to respond to the accusations, but the DeMbare bosses are reputed of not taking lightly such remarks, and Zuze could find himself in serious trouble.

After the poor performance, probably their worst this season, a chance to redeem themselves looms for DeMbare who play an equally struggling Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium on Thursday.

Already trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum by 20 points, and out of the race, failure to pick maximum points here could be catastrophic for Zuze, who was appointed to steady the ship, after a troubled start to their season.

He was reportedly given at least seven matches to prove himself, but Dynamos executive have in the past proven to be a fickle lot, and Zuze could find himself jobless by the end of this week, if his side performed the way they did in their last match.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League midweek fixtures

Tomorrow: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Harare City v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve)

Thursday: Herentals v Triangle (National Sports Stadium, 1300hrs), Yadah v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Nichrut (Mandava) — Kickoff is 1500hrs unless stated.