Zuze blames executive

DYNAMOS coach Biggie Zuze (pictured) has set himself on a collision course with the club’s bosses after he launched a scathing attack on the management over its failure to take care of the players’ welfare.
BY HENRY MHARA
His rant came following the team’s mauling at the hands of champions FC Platinum on Sunday.
The Harare giants were outclassed by the brilliant Zvishavane side, with reigning Soccer Star Rodwell Chinyengetere scoring a brace in the 2-0 win.
Zuze’s men played second fiddle for the duration of the match, and would be grateful that the visitors slowed down their tempo in the second half.
After taking over the reins from fired Lloyd Mutasa, Zuze promised to win all the team’s remaining matches and started off promisingly with a 1-0 victory away to Bulawayo Chiefs.
However, he was brought down to earth by an excellent FC Platinum side, whose stellar performance even received a standing ovation and wild applause from the home supporters.
After the humiliation on and off the field, the former Monomotapa coach admitted that his side had been second best, but pointed out that FC Platinum’s success was a result of their huge investments into their players.
He publicly criticised his own club’s management for failing to take care of the players’ welfare, which he said was the main reason for the team’s poor performances this season.
“You can see the way the Platinums have invested into their players. They can be able to attract very good players because they are investing in them. But for us, we have a big problem which needs everyone in the family of Dynamos to come and give support wherever is needed because that is where we are failing. We are not investing into the players,” Zuze said.
“FC Platinum have quality players in every department, good and motivated players. And for us, we have youngsters who are still learning, and I feel we need a good utility player in the squad who can give the youngsters the motivation because we are lacking somewhere, somehow there.”
Asked if his statement meant that the team lacks quality players to compete with the league pacesetters, Zuze responded: “I cannot say that because these guys did well last season, sometimes struggling here and there. But its that kind of (financial) motivation that lifts the team, which I feel is needed to boost our youngsters.
“From last season, the club still owes the players some money, and now to motivate them is difficult because they start to think about last year when they won the most games in the league, but they were not paid some monies for that.”
Dynamos chairman Keni Mubaiwa or his secretary-general Webster Marechera could not be reached to respond to the accusations, but the DeMbare bosses are reputed of not taking lightly such remarks, and Zuze could find himself in serious trouble.
After the poor performance, probably their worst this season, a chance to redeem themselves looms for DeMbare who play an equally struggling Black Rhinos at Rufaro Stadium on Thursday.
Already trailing log leaders Ngezi Platinum by 20 points, and out of the race, failure to pick maximum points here could be catastrophic for Zuze, who was appointed to steady the ship, after a troubled start to their season.
He was reportedly given at least seven matches to prove himself, but Dynamos executive have in the past proven to be a fickle lot, and Zuze could find himself jobless by the end of this week, if his side performed the way they did in their last match.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League midweek fixtures
Tomorrow: Caps United v ZPC Kariba (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Ngezi Platinum (Ascot), Harare City v Shabanie Mine (Rufaro), Bulawayo Chiefs v Chicken Inn (Luveve)
Thursday: Herentals v Triangle (National Sports Stadium, 1300hrs), Yadah v Mutare City Rovers (National Sports Stadium), Bulawayo City v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Dynamos (Rufaro), FC Platinum v Nichrut (Mandava) — Kickoff is 1500hrs unless stated.
Kufandada
As long as we have zanuoids in Dembare, it will not perform to its known standards, the reason being anything that zanu touches gets rotten. It is public knowledge that Mubaiwa’s wife lost in zanu primary elections and that’s where the problem is. Tell Mubaiwa to fire Zuze but that will not make the team to improve as long as he is the chairman from zanu. Zuze is by far a better qualified coach who is at a wrong place at the wrong time.The current Dynamos can not afford him, Bindura is quality, he showed it at Monomatapa and even beat Dynamos in a cup final whilst at Triangle.
True Makepekepe
Mubaiwa does not entertain criticism……..Biggie Zuze is a goner! kkkkkkk
thulani khumalo
Biggie Zuze sold out Mutasa. He knew what was going on in the club but because of the love of money, he threw away professionalism and accepted to replace Mutasa. He should not complain but enjoy his folly. He is very foolish.He must wake up and smell the coffee. He thought he could change the results. Vuka!!
NACIDO RICO
Mutasa also sold out that Portuguese coach. What goes around comes around.
NACIDO RICO
The situation at dynamos is made worse by journalists. They use the power of the mighty pen to indirectly fire coaches.
Una pluma es mas poderoso que las espada.
NACIDO RICO
The match tomorrow, i advice, Black rhinos to play like men possessed and fight to their last drop of blood. Rhinos strikers should retaliate when this STUP!D edentulous dynamos defender apply rough play. His name is Godfrey Mukambi a.k.a Marabha or Bhinya.
#dynamosmustdie.
Seam
Zuze is right the problems at DeMbare is the executive. They can fire the coach but the truth is they are not doing their jobs well.
GLAMOURBOY
There are no sellers at Dynamos the only thing is that if your boss i told to pack and go definitely no one will reject the opportunity to take over inspite of the challenges that lie ahead,even at work places it happens.However it is when things do not fall into place that the outsiders end up blaming you for being a sell out.Zuze is just brave enough enough to do what Lodza failed to do,that is to tell the executive to spruce up their way of discharging their duties for the sake of the club,so don’t blame him he is right whether Ken likes it or not.
Hondo Baba
Mubaiwa must be dealt with. Wait and see? We will put order in him.