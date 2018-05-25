Yadah push Takaringofa to the brink

Yadah picked their third win of the season and condemned Mutare City Rovers to their seventh defeat and their coach Joseph Takaringofa closer to the exit door in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

By GARISH PHIRI

Yadah ……….(0)1

Mutare City …..0

Striker Ralph Matema’s brilliant header from a gleaming cross by Willard Kalongonda made the difference.

Substitute Leroy Murape had an opportunity to double the lead, but skied his effort after he found himself unmarked inside the penalty area following a cross by Morris Musiyakuvi.

Yadah’s coach Thomas Ruzive was relived as his team eased its relegation woes although they still occupy one of the drop zone spots.

“The guys did well, considering that we came from a defeat to ZPC Kariba. Today, they showed determination, character and zeal to win. These three points are crucial as the competition in the league is tough. I am happy because we collected three points,” he said.

Bottom-rooted Mutare City coach Joseph Takaringofa was disappointed with his team’s performance.

“We put up one of our worst performances. We didn’t show the commitment and fighting spirit. We just didn’t work as hard as we should. With this kind of performance, we can’t win. It’s very disappointing.”

He admitted that there was a lot of pressure for his team as they sit at the bottom of the table.

“There is a lot pressure for us and we hope we will be able to deal with it. We have to focus on the next challenge so that we can best prepare the boys to go out and fight for three points.”