Security guard injured in suspected cash-in-transit robbery in Centurion

A private security officer was shot in the leg on Monday morning, following another suspected cash-in-transit heist – this time in Heuweloord, Centurion.

News24

The incident was one of at least two cash-in-transit robberies on Monday, after a van was targeted early in the morning in Westenburg, outside Polokwane.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said, when paramedics arrived on the scene in Centurion shortly before 11:30, they found personnel from another emergency service already attending to the security officer.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics found that a security officer had sustained a gunshot to his lower leg,” Meiring said.

“Paramedics treated the man and provided him with pain-relief medication before he was transported by another service to a nearby hospital.”

He said ER24 paramedics also assessed a pregnant woman.

“Fortunately, the woman escaped injury but was visibly shaken. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital,” he said.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Carol Mulamu was not immediately available for comment.