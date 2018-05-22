Breaking: Kasukuwere returns from exile amid demonstration

Former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has returned from self-imposed exile and landed at Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12 pm today amid a demonstration by Zanu PF youths led by Harare province youth chairperson Godwin Gomwe who accused him of corruption among many other issues.

By Online Editor

According to sources Kasukuwere was immediately taken aside by the Law and Order officials for questioning.

The former Zanu PF national commissar escaped into exile together with former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo following the November 2017 coup which forced then president Robert Mugabe to give up power to Emmerson Mnangagwa.