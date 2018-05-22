Breaking: Kasukuwere returns from exile amid demonstration

Former local government minister Saviour Kasukuwere has returned from self-imposed exile and landed at Robert Mugabe International Airport at 12 pm today amid a demonstration by Zanu PF youths led by Harare province youth chairperson Godwin Gomwe who accused him of corruption among many other issues.
By Online Editor
According to sources Kasukuwere was immediately taken aside by the Law and Order officials for questioning.
The former Zanu PF national commissar escaped into exile together with former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo following the November 2017 coup which forced then president Robert Mugabe to give up power to Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Mukanya
Questioned for being in the wrong basket!!!!
Man Kenya
The law should take its course devoid of malice and/or witch hunt. Let’s not revive the perennial ZANU PF factional wars. Not only must Justice be; it must also be seen to be done. The interest of 15 million people supersedes individual selfish agendas.
jj
this guys they take us for fools.who doesn’t know that Tyson was ed mole in g40 camp. tyson wont be arrested or persecuted as many would wish but rather he would be promoted.zanu is in need of someone who can mobilize and its only Tyson who can do that.so guys zanu will alwys be a hub of criminals and povo will always suffer.
dr amy gilesi
Adzokerei?
GENERAL ECHO
JUST THE USUAL CIRCUS ARRESTED OUT ON BAIL END OF STORY
DomboraMwari
U GUYS MUNOSHAMISA WHEN KASIKUWERE WAS STILL MINISTER OPPOSITION SUPPORTERS YOU WERE SAYING KUTI IMBAVHA. NHASI HAMUCHADE FUTI KUTI THE SAME PERSON ASUNGWE. WHY DO U ALWAYS OPPOSE…….AZONAKA NEKUTI HE IS LINKED TO NPF.
chitova
Welcome home Tyson, you did well to keep quite while you were out even though you had the capacity to tweet. Muromo kapoko kekuvanda nako, I bet you will not be convicted of any criminal offense. we want you back in the party if you are cleared of your charges. its cold outside zanupf, plus you have a lot of interests in the country
Samaritan
Nonsense. Interests in looting
Anonymous
g40 cabal kkkkkk
Ntokozo Nyathi
The procedure is straight. They will arrest him, take him to court and be given bail with reporting conditions and the state will dilly dally with a trial date that is the end of the story like what usually happens.
TRISH
TYSON IS BACK WITH A BANG HOKOYO TEAM LACOSTE
Anonymous
Lock him up How can he account for the house he lived in given his age and income
Tembertshuma
Kaboshwe lo uyanya idiot fool
Badspoken
The world was fooled by ZanU pF to say that these guys were fighting.This was a fiction story doctored by Jonah,ED and Mugabe to rebrand the party.No one will be jailed from the so called criminals that were surrounding the President.ZANU PF will emerge stronger from this rebranding.Evidence on the ground show that the whole world is embracing this new order in Zanu pf.
rachel grossweiner
He has already been co9nvicted in the civil courts by Ken Sharpe for sub dividing land that does not belong to him and if he does not pay back those he illegally sold plots to he will be charged with fraud.
Anonymous
Comment..yaa unganyarara zvako asi unifanira kuchema zvakaita mwana wese wezimbabwe sungwa gara mujere sedzimwe mbavha uri mbavha iwe get away idiot.