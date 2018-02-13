Harare set for Black Panther premier

ACTRESS, Danai Gurira’s stock in the film industry continues to rise as she features in a new epic film, Black Panther, alongside a cast of top-rated actors Chadwick Boseman, Michael B Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.

LIFE & STYLE REPORTER

The movie is set to premier in Harare tomorrow at Eastgate and Sam Levy’s Village at 6pm with a dress code of red carpet royalty.

Born in the United States to Zimbabwean parents, Gurira — who is an actress, playwright and producer — rose to fame after starring in a drama series, Law and Order: Criminal Intent, in 2004.

During a recent appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Gurira said she had to get a new tattoo-like haircut for the role.

The arrest said it was amazing that she had to keep a lot of secrets, as she did not have to disclose anything about the film.

Gurira said she brought a lot of friends to the movie’s premier at the Scotiabank Theatre in Toronto, Canada last week.

“I got to bring a lot of buddies of mine, including one of my besties I have known since we were like 11 in Zimbabwe, and we were in the same college here, in grad school. She is a very distinguished lawyer, she represents nations, a very distinguished woman,” she said.

She said one of the highlights of the night for her and her friend was meeting American rapper, Snoop Dogg, and telling him how they used to dance to his music while growing up in Zimbabwe.

“It was a real celebration, I was sitting there, I mean, I was sitting there, shuddering the whole time. I hadn’t seen it yet so I was sitting there with 700 people,” she said.

In the movie, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king following his father’s death. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king and as Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people. Gurira plays Okoye, the head of the king’s all-female special forces’ unit.