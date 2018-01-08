Woman wins Benz in Bakers Inn promotion

A LUCKY Beitbridge resident, Portia Zhou won a new, sleek Mercedes-Benz C Class at the Bakers Inn “Buy and Win” Matabeleland South provincial draw held in Plumtree on Saturday.

BY SHARON SIBINDI RECENTLY IN PLUMTREE

Zhou, who was not present during the draw, was informed by Star FM after they called her during the draw, which they were broadcasting live .

The promotion in Matabeleland South covered Kezi, Gwanda, Esigodini, Filabusi, Plumtree and Beitbridge among other areas.

In an interview with Southern Eye, Zhou could not hide her excitement, crying with joy.

“I am so happy to be the Matabeleland South winner in the 2017 “Buy and Win” promotion. I never thought this fortune will come to me and I was shocked when Star FM told me I will be driving the Mercedes-Benz. Who would have thought my craving for Bakers Inn bread would lead to this precious gift,” she said.

“I encourage others to take these promotions seriously because they are real. This is the best gift I have, thank you Lord, thank you Bakers Inn,” she said.

Other winners from different parts of Matabeleland South went home with refrigerators, solar geysers, television sets, stoves and gas cylinders, school fees vouchers, with others getting consolation prizes of loaves of bread, caps and T-shirts.

Bakers Inn financial director, Mandla Nkosi said Matabeleland South had more numbers compared to Matabeleland North, as it has bigger towns.

“We have more volumes coming from Matabeleland South than Matabeleland North. This is because we have Gwanda and Beitbridge and these are bigger towns than Hwange and Victoria Falls put together. Looking at the prizes, they spread across the province,” he said.

Nkosi said their sales have been boosted since the introduction of the “Buy and Win” promotion.

“We are stretched almost to capacity now as we speak. This is why we are doing the promotion because we have seen its benefits. We have grown more than 20%, which is a huge growth in volume terms. Even our brand has been put into a certain level and it is now far from these ‘others’,” he said.

Southern Region general manager, Felix Vazhure said even if the promotion ends, the sales will not be affected drastically.

“The sales will drop by 5% or less and overall we have moved forward. But the brand loyalty is created.

In future, we expect to see larger numbers in promotions like these and whenever we do these promotions, we are targeting the children who are the ones who buy the bread so we that get them young, which is what we want. Women are also our target but men tend to just pick any bread they see,” he said.

