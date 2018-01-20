Vincent struggles for consistency in Abu Dhabi

AFTER his brilliant start at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA on the opening day on Thursday, Zimbabwe golf sensation Scott Vincent struggled for consistency in his round two at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club yesterday, as chances of an unlikely win vanished.

BY HENRY MHARA

The 25-year-old opened the tournament with an impressive 69 to put himself into early contention for the lion’s share of the €2 507 520 purse, but an incoherent display on day two saw him drifting away from the leading pack.

Vincent sank six birdies yesterday, and on another day, that could have catapulted him somewhere close to the top of the leader-board with a very good chance of causing a major upset at the tournament.

But he somehow dropped almost an equal number of shots during the course of play, with four bogeys recorded to sign off at two-under 70 for an overall par-5, seven shots behind leader Thomas Pieters.

Determined to continue from where he left on Thursday, Vincent looked like giving himself a good chance of taking on the big guns of the sport when he gained a shot right on the first hole which he dropped immediately.

He atoned for the blemish by gaining another shot at the par four third and once again dropped, a dreadful sequence that continued throughout his day.

The former St John’s College student will be looking for a better and more consistent game in day three today, a stage where he normally struggles though.

The talented Zimbabwean arrived in Abu Dhabi on the back of an impressive performance at the SA championships in Ekurhuleni last week to begin the year, where he finished fourth, a result that qualified him for this tournament.

More so, last week’s performance also saw him soaring on the world rankings, moving from 321 to 251.

