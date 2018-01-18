Students give Nyagura ultimatum over Grace PhD

The Zimbabwe National Students’ Union (Zinasu) has given University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice-chancellor, Levi Nyagura 48 hours to step down from the institution for reportedly presiding over the awarding of a doctorate to former First Lady Grace Mugabe in unclear circumstances.

BY OBEY MANAYITI

According to a letter delivered yesterday to the institution, Zinasu, represented by its president, Achbold Madida, said failure to heed their call would result in intensified protests to force Nyagura to step down.

“It is our considered view that your continued stay at the helm of the institution further degrades its already tainted image in the academic field. This is because you presided over the awarding of a bogus doctorate to Grace Mugabe,” the letter read.

“The act of awarding the bogus degree represents the most deplorable conduct by your office. The issue is now being investigated by (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission) Zacc, further putting the university on the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.”

Zacc has since clarified that it was not investigating Grace’s PhD.

Zinasu alleged the quality of education at UZ had been compromised during Nyagura’s tenure, claiming the university was being run in an undesirable environment.

Zinasu said if their call was not acted upon within 48 hours, they would mount protests to force Nyagura out.

“Should you not resign in the next 48 hours, Zinasu will organise thousands of students to protest against your continued stay at the helm of the institution until you resign.”

Nyagura was not reachable yesterday.

This came as lecturers at the institution had written to Zacc alleging Grace’s degree was awarded in unclear circumstances.

