Musician prays against accidents

RISING gospel musician, Admire Nago, has made a call to God to stop road carnage in Zimbabwe through the title track of his forthcoming album Nhowo set to be released next Wednesday.

Nago said road accidents that caused the deaths of some of his relatives and friends in 2017 troubled him so much and forced him to pen the song on the six-track album.

“This song is a prayer for protection against accidents. God is our fortress. Always ask for his mercies before travelling,” he said.

The Masvingo-based artiste said he had fine-tuned two songs, Tariro and Pasi Pano, from his debut album, Tariro and included them on his latest project.

“I redid Tariro and Pasi Pano from the previous album because I felt that their sound quality was poor and due to public demand,” he said.

Other tracks on the album recorded by Olin Anderson of Kunashe Studios in Mutare are Wandigadza, Pasi Pano and Hosanna.

Nago is optimistic about his music career after sharing the stage with prominent artistes such as Charles and Olivia Charamba, Gamuchirai Magadzire and Lawrence Haisa.

Nago has also roped in Ngonidzashe Sesemani, as his manager after the latter had volunteered his services.

A university student and part-time presenter with YaFM, the musician has since produced the videos for his singles Baba Namai and Mirira.