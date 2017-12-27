Davido wait over?

LOCAL music promoter 2Kings Entertainment yesterday allayed fears and assured fans that Nigerian music star David “Davido” Adeleke would stage his second performance in the country on Friday at Alexandra Sports Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The American-born David “Davido” Adeleke was supposed to be among the performers at the launch of Jah Prayzah’s cutting-edge album Kutonga Kwaro in October, but was forced to cancel his performance at the last minute, amid reports that he was picked up by police for questioning in connection with the deaths of his close friends.

Jah Prayzah and Davido collaborated on the track, My Lilly, which is featured on the album.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, 2Kings Entertainment spokesperson Dee Nosh said all was set for Davido’s performance, adding the Skelewu singer will touch down at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Friday morning.

“As we value the support of the fans, we assure them that the wait is over. Davido will land in Zimbabwe on Friday morning for the My Lilly Live in Concert, where he will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, wheel spinners DJ Raydizz, DJ TK beatz, DJ Lroy, DJ Iroq, DJ Selecka base and some surprise acts,” he said.

“It was unfortunate that due to circumstances beyond his and our control, he failed to come in October as initially scheduled, but as for now, everything is set and going as we planned as we want to get the nation into the ‘partying mood’ as we shut down 2017 in style.”

Dee Nosh said while all was progressing well, fans must buy their tickets in advance through swipe and EcoCash for $10 ordinary, $20 VIP and $50 VVIP at all Coloursel Furniture shops, Jah Prayzah’s Studios and Sopranos in Avondale to avoid last-minute hassles.

