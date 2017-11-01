Winky D, Jah Prayzah in no-show

WINKY D and Jah Prayzah fans in Masvingo were left clutching at straws last week when the two musicians failed to turn up for the Masvingo Music Festival as promised by the organisers.
BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO
Fans who spoke to NewsDay accused the organisers of selling them a dummy and demanded a refund.
They also accused the organisers of not coming clean on what exactly transpired after paying $5 for advance tickets and $7 at the gate and $15 for VIP tickets.
Although efforts to get a comment from Caravan Park public relations and communications manager, Fortune Ngarande, were fruitless, organisers reportedly sent an apology via WhatsApp.
“We also apologise for the inconvenience after the well-planned Music Festival which was to be lightened up by the two music stars, Winky D and Jah Prayzah, failed [to kick off]. Several factors that contributed to the failure including the rains,” the message read .
The organisers then assured the fans that the festival has been rescheduled to November 3, when it will be held free of charge featuring the same artistes.
eliasha
Winky you need to rethink o.n future partnerships with Jah ,you may get stoned
Asto
kkkk
shylin
Jus coz you well up and all good now doesnt mean u hv to turn yo bck on the same pple who put you up there. Whats wrong with our artists
