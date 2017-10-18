Good news for Dynamos

DYNAMOS’ title push received a major boost yesterday with the news that skipper Ocean Mushure, and the club’s leading goalscorer Christian Ntouba Epoupa could feature in the team’s must-win Castle Lager Premier Soccer League showdown against Tsholotsho at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

The duo did not take part in the team’s loosening-up session yesterday, but indications were that they would be available for this match.

Mushure is struggling with a knee injury, which saw him missing the trip to ZPC Kariba at the weekend, while Epoupa picked an injury in the match, a suspected fractured finger, after he was pushed on to the perimeter fence.

Initial diagnosis had ruled both out of this afternoon’s match, but coach Lloyd Mutasa said their condition had significantly improved and was hopeful that they would pass a late fitness test.

Even Obey Mwerahari, who hobbled off the Kariba match with a knee problem, will also undergo a late fitness test, as the club is desperate to improve the number of regular playing personnel, especially after Cleopas Kapupurika picked his third yellow card at the weekend, which rules him out of the Tsholotsho match.

“Ocean, Christian and Obey will have to undergo fitness tests tonight (last night). There is a chance that they will play a part. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” Mutasa said.

Mutasa had 16 players at the training session yesterday, with indications that the two other slots would be filled by Epoupa and Mushure, who were set to link up with the rest of the squad in camp last night.

“The preparations have gone on very well for us. Morale is high in camp and we are looking forward to the match against Tsholotsho. The whole idea is to try and maintain our position. If you look at our position, only one point is separating us with the other title-chasing teams. So it is critical for us that we maintain our position,” Mutasa said.

Dynamos lead the log with 57 points, while closest challengers Ngezi Platinum and FC Platinum are joint second with 56 points each.

Six matches are now left before the end of the season.

Dynamos’ opponents, Tsholotsho, are second from the bottom with a paltry 20 points from 28 matches.

They will need to turn things around quickly if they are to survive relegation.

They will go into the match with their tails down after a dispiriting 3-0 defeat to Chapungu last weekend.

They have lost twice in their last five matches, drawn two and won once against Bulawayo City.

But victory today would massively boost their confidence in their bid to avoid the chop at the end of the season.