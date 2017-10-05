Chinotimba named ‘happiness ambassador’

The government has named Buhera South MP, Joseph Chinotimba as the country’s happiness ambassador in honour for his humorous character, which has seen him periodically dominate social media discussions.

By Tinotenda Munyukwi

Chinotimba was bestowed the honour with a certificate by Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare minister Prisca Mupfumira at the national conference on safety and health at work, which commenced in the capital yesterday.

His naming as the country’s happiness emissary precedes government’s plans to soon roll out a happiness campaign in a bid to promote cheerfulness at home and at the workplace, which can impact positively on economic productivity.

“The balance of work, social life and health is delicate and as the government, we have recognised the importance of happiness and affirm that it is a fundamental human right. I challenge you to spread the word happiness and develop workplace environments that promote happiness, because it will impact positively on economic production.

“Looking at the citizens of our great nation, we identified an outstanding individual, who personifies happiness, our own happiness, ambassador, Joseph Chinotimba,” Mupfumira told delegates at the conference organised by the National Social Security Authority.

After being accorded the honour, Chinotimba took to the podium with a rib-cracking acceptance speech, in which he pleaded with Zimbabweans not to read into his appointment as an extension of factionalism, which is rocking his party Zanu PF.

“I need to make it clear, because I know that some rogue elements might claim Chinotimba has been named ambassador because he belongs to the same faction with Mupfumira.

“This is nothing to do with politics and I want to say, even as we commemorate happiness day, it is important that we forget about all the bad, think of all the good that we have done as Zimbabweans and be happy,” an elated Chinotimba said.

In 2012, at the United Nations General Assembly, 193 member States unanimously agreed that the pursuit of happiness is a fundamental human right, with March 20 proclaimed United Nations International Day of Happiness.