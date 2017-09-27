Restive workers confront Mugabe

HARD-PRESSED Zimbabwean workers yesterday called on President Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF government to immediately step down and pave way for a new transitional authority to avert a total collapse of the economy.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
The call came as Mugabe’s Cabinet ministers made frantic efforts on social media platforms to assure restive citizens that a solution would soon be found following their leader’s return from the United National General Assembly in the United States on Monday.
Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president, Peter Mutasa said the nation was now at a crossroads amid shortages of basics such as fuel, drugs, electricity, clean water, while the general infrastructure was dilapidating.
“The cost of living has become unbearable for ordinary people due to skyrocketing prices of basics triggered by the lack of confidence in the bond notes, a surrogate currency, which is collapsing against the US dollar and other currencies,” he said.
Mutasa said it was only the people who can free themselves from this “bondage” by pushing for reforms.
“Without beating about the bush, our problems are emanating from the State and in particular, the Presidency.
“The succession debacle is increasingly becoming a major country risk factor on a daily basis and if left unchecked, it will certainly sink the nation,” he said.
“Our future and that of our children is now in the hands of a bunch of clueless politicians and it is up to us to stand firm and reject to be condemned to the gallows by a few selfish individuals.”
Mutasa said dissolving Mugabe’s government to make way for a transitional authority can boost confidence in the economy and salvage the little that was left as the country trudges towards next year’s elections.
Former Finance minister and opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader, Tendai Biti said Mugabe’s insatiable appetite for power, huge spending and lack of regard for the economy has pushed the country to the brink.
Biti said during his time in government, he tried to have weekly meetings with Mugabe to discuss financial issues and shape the economy, but the 93-year-old leader would have none of it, preferring to have meetings with the military.
Biti blamed his successor, Patrick Chinamasa for failing to stop the economic decline by funding Zanu PF fat cats’ lavish lifestyles without matching revenue generation mechanisms in place.
“He (Mugabe) should lock him (Chinamasa) up for a few days, in fact, while he is at, it he should also lock himself up there,” Biti said.
But Mugabe’s ministers said all the problems were being addressed.
Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere was the first to break the news of a $600 million deal signed between Zimbabwe and Afreximbank in Harare to ostensibly salvage the economy.
“Zimbabwe and Afreximbank sign $600 million facility to support our economy, we will stabilise the economy and all these efforts aimed at causing despondency and panic will come to naught,” he said.
Kasukuwere was later joined by Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo, who posted a picture of fuel tankers, claiming there was a 5km long queue of the tankers bringing the scarce commodity to Zimbabwe.
“Sights from Forbes Border Post, this afternoon the much needed fuel flowing in. Line stretched for over 5km. A go slow or fuel maningi (a lot of fuel),” he tweeted.
Cde Mabhunu
How can someone follow fuel tankers and taking pictures. It shows zva presser. Chikoore once tried Jonso. But you went to school. Anenge mafake degrees Jonso
docbob
fuel comes to Feruka by pipe line???I’m in Mutare ,where is the line of tankers?
Truth
And how are we going to pay back the $600m Afreximbank loan? We will never get far by borrowing loan after loan & never paying back. These guys are the greatest economic illiterate failures in world history
Mashuwa
We are not kids go to hell Mugabe and burnt How can you leave your kids spending $5000 per hour on a bitch whilst we are eating nuts. You will go to hell. No fuel no Forex
Gari Mawuaw
With all due respect, $600 million chikwereti and fuel tirikuida pamaservice station muZimbabwe kwete matankers ari kuForbes boarder. who told you kuti arikuuya muZim? They can be in transit to either Zambia or DRC. Ok, we heard you. What about bank queues?
godfrey
Hapana hapana. It is a mirage! Taneta nekunyeperwa!
Mutape
Not just by talking but action the nation as a whole need action,guns and teargas will be in the streets to protests but we must all be prepared to die for the sake of a good future,ZANU Pf Gvt must go out now we are fade up
nutty dreadlock
this govenment is worthless and pathetic
Ndoga
And you will always continue to suffer, Zanu PF is not going anywhere. The more you talk, the more you suffer. While we appreciate that there are challenges in our country, i think someone is trying to gain mileage through spreading lies that we are back in 2008 situation. The fuel lines where only there for a short moment, i had just bought my fuel in the morning at Total belgravia and i didn’t have to que for it. Mati madii if you can’t beat Zanu-PF join them. Even Morgan he is a Zanu man, his medical bills were recently paid by Zanu.