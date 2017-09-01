Live Updates: Zanu PF rally in Gweru

President Robert Mugabe is expected to give a speech at the interface rally scheduled to be held in Gweru today.

Updates by Tinotenda Samukange and Blessed Mhlanga

Compilation and editing by John Mokwetsi

Mugabe is expected to visit Mambo Secondary School, where he was once a teacher in 1954, when it was still a primary school.

Roads leading to the venue of the rally, Mkoba open space, are said to have been repaired in preparation for leader’s visit.

NewsDay brings you live updates of the rally

12:17: Midlands State University’s Music department takes to the stage to perform a musical piece based on the Command Agriculture.

12:13: Joseph Made, Jacob Mudenda and Samuel Undenge have arrived.

12:09: President Robert Mugabe has arrived at the Gweru Information Community Center where he will officially open an Internet Cafe. The Ministry of ICT has so far opened Internet Cafes in various parts of the country.

12:00: “In Gweru we support President Mugabe only and not thieves,” said Mutukwe

11:56: Midlands youth political commissar Simba Mutukwe issues a stern warning against youths allegedly bussed from Harare who are reportedly wearing T-shirts bearing VP Emmerson Mnangangwa’s name. He said: “If you see anyone wearing a T-shirt bearing the VP’s name catch him.”

11:51: Mbare Chimurenga choir on stage. The gyrating is said to be so intensive and suggestive some have dubbed them the Zodwa Abantus of this country.

11:45: School buses, haulage trucks and Kombis are being used to ferry people to the rally. There are reports of vendors, university students and residents being forced to attend.

11:27: [9/1, 10:59] Tino Samukange: A Gweru based entertainer performs for the crowd. Minister of Indigenisation Patrick Zhuwao and Minister of Higher Education Jonathan Moyo are already at the venue.

10:58: High turnout at the venue of the Zanu PF rally in Gweru. People are coming from people different parts of the region.