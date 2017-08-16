Stop complaining about Mugabe’s misrule, Hlalo tells Tsvangirai

FORMER MDC-T Bulawayo senator, Matson Hlalo, has challenged Morgan Tsvangirai to stop complaining over President Robert Mugabe’s misrule without doing anything to assist the electorate get rid of the Zanu PF dictatorship.

BY SILAS NKALA

Hlalo made the remarks while addressing delegates during a Zpra heroes’ day commemoration at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo on Monday after MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe recently attacked Mugabe over issues of mis-governance and marginalisation of the Matabeleland region.

Hlalo recently joined the People’s Democratic Party after he was fired from the MDC-T for challenging the endorsement of Gift Banda as Bulawayo chairperson for Tsvangirai’s party.

“Can we please be politicians with vision! Can we stop talking about Mugabe, Mugabe, let’s talk about solutions. We talk here about the violence that occurred at (Morgan) Tsvangirai’s party,” he said.

“This violence is not about fighting to free the people of Zimbabwe, it’s all about positions. They are fighting for positions that I want to be in this position or that one.

Have you ever heard that when people crossed borders to fight to liberate the country they fought over it.

“Now it’s cheap to be a leader, we do not hold them to account, that’s what happens in the Bulawayo council. Do you enjoy what is happening in the council? How much is the corruption in Bulawayo? That is what we want to hear people fighting to correct.”

Hlalo claimed that he was fired for representing the interests of Bulawayo residents.

“I was fired because I said we cannot be led by crooks known in Bulawayo. Bulawayo is so dear to us, we will never allow people to come and lead us with dirty hands,” Hlalo said.

“You hear some saying Hlalo is not a Bulawayan, cheap politics. People should talk reasonable politics not Mugabe this, Mugabe that, what will you do to him, tell us so that we follow you?”

MDC-T spokesperson, Obert Gutu, recently dismissed Hlalo’s rants as sour grapes.

“I suspect that Hlalo, who is my uncle, is just bitter and a very frustrated man. He will cool down with time,” he said.