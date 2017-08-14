Mukandi calls it a day

FORMER Dynamos goalkeeper, Artwell Mukandi has announced his retirement from football, at 27 years, to pursue “other opportunities”.

BY HENRY MHARA

The former Pamushana High School student was playing in Mozambique top-flight league for Liga Desportiva Muculmama De Maputo, where he joined from the Harare giants in 2015.

He announced his retirement through a Facebook post on Saturday evening.

“The question isn’t at what age I want to retire, it’s at what income. Glory be to God, for this was a wonderful journey with great memories, few setbacks, little kicks and many more happy moments. Eight beautiful years it was, from the good old days at Kiglon Bird, Monomotapa United, Dynamos to Liga Desportiva Muculmama De Maputo,” Mukandi wrote.

“I wouldn’t want to forget all my former teammates that I worked with, the coaches that made me realise my full potential, the owners of the game, who supported me all these years, my wife, kids, my relatives, my ‘frenemies’ from the media and all the bosses (real and fake ones). I say thank you so much guys may the Almighty Lord bless you.”

It was not immediately ascertained why the goalkeeper had decided to hang up his gloves, as he was yet to respond to questions sent to him at the time of going to print.

Responding to his colleagues, including former Dynamos and Ghanaian star, Eric Opoku, on why he has decided to walk away from football, Mukandi said it was a “painful decision, which I had to do”.

“You people kept me going for over a long period of time. We will meet on the other side of life. Thank you for everything. I will definitely respond to that question (but) that’s a topic for another day.”

Mukandi started his professional career at Kiglon before moving to Monomotapa, where he was part of the exciting squad nicknamed Chinomakwa Nani? and played alongside stars such as Ronald Chitiyo and Russel Madamombe. He moved to Dynamos and then to Mozambique in 2015 after signing at two-year contract with Muculmana, a deal, which expired at the end of last season.