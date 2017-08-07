Macheso charms Mazowe

SUNGURA maestro Alick Macheso on Saturday proved that he is still a crowd puller after leaving his fans, at the just-ended Mazowe Valley Agricultural Show, clamouring for more following a stunning performance.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

Macheso told NewsDay before the show that this was a platform to connect with his fans.

“I have more recognition here. This is my birthplace, but many times I do shows at night so this is the time to engage with fans in broad daylight,” he said.

The Extra-basso, who started his performance with an instrumental alongside Zora Butter dance, fulfilled his promise on stage.

Although the sound system suffered many technical glitches, this did not deter Macheso who belted out hits, including Charakupa Denga, Shedhiya and Waikupa Nei Gungwa, which left the security team battling to control the crowd.

Mashonaland Central Provincial minister, Martin Dinha, was spellbound by Macheso’s stage work.

“I thought you were going to invite me on stage for a dance with Macheso,” Dinha said to the master of ceremony (MC).

Dancehall star, Seh Calaz, who was expected to put up an enthralling show, found the going tough as he was out of his depth, and his act turned away many fans.

The MC had honoured Calaz by allowing him to perform ahead of rhumba artiste, Farai Serima, also known as Juntal, whose manager Luckmore Kambadza expressed disappointment alleging that the microphone was forcibly taken from him.

“When my artiste was about to stage the microphone was forcibly taken from me to and given to Calaz. People started shouting ‘Juntal! Juntal!’ but he could not play since we all felt discouraged. To my surprise at the end Calaz was singing to a very few people,” Kambadza said.

Bindura Prisons Nyau Dancers, Batanai Group, Zimbabwe National Army Band and Nathan Mondoka of The Way Band also kept the audience entertained.