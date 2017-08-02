Jamaican singer to set a music foundation in Zim

VISITING Jamaican dancehall-reggae artiste, Busy Signal yesterday said he was considering setting up a music foundation named after him in Zimbabwe to assist young artistes with a passion for music.

BY ARTS REPORTER

Speaking at a press conference in Harare ahead of his two concerts on Friday night in Bulawayo and Saturday in the capital, the One More Night hit maker said he has teamed up with local companies to make sure they reach out to young artistes.

“Empowering youths is the reason we are teaming up with local sponsors so that we can reach out and make a music foundation to change someone’s life because I know deep down that this music is not coming from Jamaica only, but it is coming from the whole of Africa,” he said.

“I have seen that Zimbabwean people love dancehall and reggae music, so I will go through it to see how we can set up a Busy Signal music foundation.

“I did not get any vocal lessons, but I would really love to play a part in assisting others and teach them on how to do these things.”

One of the concert organisers, Alex Marapara of Y2K Promotions said they have started engaging young artistes to take part in the project.

“We have been trying to make a difference in young artistes’ lives through giving them scholarships because it is not only about music, but it’s about changing their lives through education and learning from other bigger artistes and that is why we have also brought others to the United Kingdom to experience the international stage,” he said.