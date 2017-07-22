Miss Zim queen search on tonight

THIS evening marks the biggest journey for some of the country’s top models as they tussle for the crown of the most beautiful woman who will be voted Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 at the country’s premier beauty pageant’s grand finale set for Borrowdale Brooke Golf and Country Club in Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The winning queen from tonight’s coronation — to be held under the theme Celebrating Beauty Through the Eyes of Our Late Icon, Kiki Divaris as a tribute to Divaris’s contribution to the growth of the local modelling industry — will represent the country at the esteemed Miss World in China on November 18.

The pageant will be beamed live on the national broadcaster ZBC TV.

Speaking to NewsDay Weekender yesterday, the pageant spokesperson Tendai Chirau said all was set for the grand finale and they were happy with the contestants in the boot camp.

“We are happy with the girls who auditioned for the Miss World Zimbabwe 2017 pageant. They all meet our standards and we are confident that the wining queen will do us proud at the Miss World in China,” he said.

“There are about more than 60 countries who are yet to conduct their pageants so our timing will give our queen enough time to prepare for the Miss World.”

He said the judges panel will be made up of chief judge Danny Marandure (ZOL Zimbabwe chief executive officer), together with former model who is also the Kuwadzana Member of Parliament, Betty Kaseke, Martin Kushambadope, David Zhou and Kamal Khalfan, with the auditors coming from Grant Thornton.

“The first segment of the pageant will see the models taking to the ramp dressed in their swim wear, while in the second and final segments, they will be dressed in ethnic and evening wear courtesy of South Africa-based Zimbabwean designer Spyros Villiotis,” he said.

Apart from the from the modelling extravaganza, guests will be entertained by a star-studded line up of performers headlined by South African music star Ringo Madlingozi, Alick Macheso and dancehall chanter Killer T.