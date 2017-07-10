Nyoni launches music career

UPCOMING gospel musician Nkosi Herman Nyoni (21), who launched his debut album last week, is set to make a huge impact on the local gospel music circuit with his music which has influences from Hillsong, Dr. Tumi and Benjamin Dube, who all have a huge following in the country.

BY SINDISO DUBE

The nine-track album, Worship Experience, offers a new experience to gospel music lovers used to a more traditional and monotonous sound of Zimbabwean gospel music.

Nyoni said he wanted to launch his music career by worshipping God, which is was why he went for a purely worship album.

“I wanted to kick-start my career by worshiping the Lord as there is no better way to start off a career. It’s an encounter with God, an encounter that I want everyone to capture,” he said.

“I am impressed with the love I am getting from the people who have sampled the album.”

The nine-track album features tracks including Hallelujah which has an electro-feel, Jesus and Hosanna.

The launch was graced by renowned gospel musician, Michael Mahendere, and Eagle Life Ministries’ leader Blessing Chiza, who described Nyoni as his son whom he wanted to progress in music.

Nyoni’s sound impressed Mahendere, who said the youngster had great potential to make it in the tightly-contested gospel music circuit.

“The young man is destined for greatness. I am impressed with his sound. It’s not the usual that you find with everyone,” Mahendere said.

Born and bred in Bulawayo, Nyoni went to Northlea High School before venturing into music.